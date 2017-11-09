Accused gas station robber caught in the act

Cops catch 25-year-old Kelowna man in station’s store holding it up

Police says a robbery suspect was nabbed red-handed at a Kelowna gas station earlier this week.

According to the RCMP, on Nov. 4 at 9:20 p.m. officers were were dispatched to a report of a robbery in progress at the gas station in the 300-block of Harvey Avenue.

An employee was able to hide inside the store to call 911 and told dispatchers she was working with another employee when a man had entered the store and demanded money. She said he threatening to harm the cashier at the front counter.

The man reportedly had his hand inside his coat pocket and gestured that he was concealing a weapon as he threatened the employee. The suspect then grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

Police officers, who were in the area at the time, found the suspect inside the store and he was taken into custody without incident.

“The male suspect allegedly threw a handful of Canadian banknotes into the air upon seeing the officers enter the store” said Const. Lesley Smith, RCMP media relations officer “He was subsequently handcuffed and arrested on site. Upon searching the male, officers found a kitchen knife which was concealed in his jacket and it was seized as evidence”.

A 25-year-old Kelowna man is being held in custody faces charges of robbery and uttering threats.

