Kamloops this Week

Accused in Kamloops murder given more time to hire lawyer

A Fraser Valley man is given more time in a Kamloops court to hire new lawyer

  • Nov. 14, 2017 8:09 p.m.
  • News

— Kamloops this Week

A Fraser Valley man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the violent slaying of a woman found dead last year in an Aberdeen motel has been given three weeks to hire a new lawyer.

David Albert Miller appeared briefly in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, where a judge granted his adjournment application.

The 55-year-old is accused of killing Debra Novacluse, 52. Her body was discovered at the Super 8 hotel on Hugh Allan Drive on Aug. 27, 2016.

Police said Miller was identified as a suspect early in the investigation and they tracked his movements to Ontario, where he was arrested in September 2016.

Investigators have said they believe Miller and Novacluse travelled to Kamloops together from Abbotsford prior to the slaying.

Miller has been without a lawyer since last month. In August, he was committed by consent to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Miller, who has been in custody since his arrest, will return to court on Dec. 4.

Previous story
Man, dog in single-vehicle rollover

Just Posted

Cougar attacks dog in Penticton

A warning is being issued after a cougar reportedly attacked a dog in Penticton

Man, dog in single-vehicle rollover

A man was being treated by paramedics after a reported rollover in Glenmore

UPDATE: Man who struck newspaper carrier addresses court

Donald Brodie is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

SUV drives into Peachland home

Residents were shaken after a SUV lost control and drove into a Peachland home

Kelowna man critical after Remembrance Day crash

A single vehicle rollover early Saturday saw a Kelowna man thrown from vehicle

Tree of Hope taking shape

Kelowna landmark being hoisted today.

Accused in Kamloops murder given more time to hire lawyer

A Fraser Valley man is given more time in a Kamloops court to hire new lawyer

Cougar attacks dog in Penticton

A warning is being issued after a cougar reportedly attacked a dog in Penticton

Dozens pay tribute to murdered Victoria teen Reena Virk

Father advises gatherers to maintain a dialogue with their children as they reach adolescence and seek independence

No jail time for overdose crash near Kamloops

A Kamloops man avoids jail following a overdose crash on Trans-Canada Highway

Vancouver Island woman draws portrait of B.C. fire chief who was swept away by floods

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

OGC athletes honoured by BC Gymnastics

Jordyn Yendley, Ethan Scott and Lukia Jakab were all presented with awards in Vancouver.

Community Leader Awards: Betty Cleland

We continue to honour those that give back to the community time and again

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Most Read