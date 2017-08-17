Advanced education minister in Kelowna

New Advanced Education, Skills and Training Minister Melanie Mark will be in Kelowna Friday to announce more money to expand access to trades training in the region.

Mark will tour the college’s new trades training complex during her visit to the campus, a facility that was funding by the province and a through a public fundraising campaign and opened last year.

Ministry officials said the Mark is currently visiting trades training and advanced education facilities across the province as part a tour to familiarize herself with training and education opportunities currently offered through B.C.