Airbnb on the rise in Kelowna

A new survey will give residents an opportunity to comment on short term rentals

With short term rentals on the rise in Kelowna, the city is looking at ways to regulate the industry.

Kelowna residents now have an opportunity to provide input that will help shape future regulations governing short-term rentals within the City of Kelowna.

A survey posted on the city’s public engagement website getinvolved.kelowna.ca asks residents for their opinions on short-term rentals and how they should be regulated.

At the moment, short-term rentals of less than 30 days are not permitted anywhere in Kelowna, aside for two zoning areas, (comprehensive developments and tourist commercial, mostly along Highway 97).

“Despite not being allowed, the number of short-term rentals in Kelowna listed on websites like Airbnb and VRBO appears to be growing,” says Lindsey Ganczar, community planning supervisor. “And we’re seeing an impact from that. Bylaw staff receive approximately 50 complaints annually related to short-term home rentals.”

City council has asked staff to look for ways to allow short-term rentals that balance the needs of residents, businesses and other stakeholders. Feedback gathered from the survey will help guide the development of new policies.

The survey closes Sunday, Dec. 3.

