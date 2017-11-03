Airport headaches continue Friday morning

More flights are delayed in and out of Kelowna International Airport

The weather continues to impact those traveling in and out of the Okanagan.

Several flights are delayed Friday morning following an evening full of flight cancellations at Kelowna International Airport.

Many of The cancellations were the result of bad weather as many flights were unable to get into Kelowna Thursday evening due to strong winds and blowing snow.

All those traveling are advised to check the arrival and departure board before heading to the airport this morning.

