Airport provides more services

The new YLW Plaza will allow customers to grab gas and a bite to eat at Kelowna’s airport

Various members of the community and those involved with the project cut the ribbon to unveil the Kelowna International Airport’s new plaza Saturday afternoon. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

After four years in the making, the new YLW Plaza was unveiled Saturday afternoon.

The plaza features a Tim Hortons, Esso, freshii and On the Run and sits across the parking lot from the Kelowna International Airport.

“Today is a very exciting day for our airport and its growth,” said owner Phil Patara in a speech Saturday, Aug. 19. Patara has been involved with the airport since the ’80s.

“This is going to be here for ever,” said Patara.

The services provided by the plaza will allow them to get gas or a bite to eat after being away, said airport director Sam Samaddar.

“It’s a particular service that our customers wanted.”

Various members of the community including Mayor Colin Basran and Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr gathered to cut the ribbon.