Albas gets new job in Tory shadow cabinet

Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas has been named the Conservative Party’s new “shadow minister” for small business in leader Andrew Scheer’s first shadow cabinet.

Albas, who supported Scheer’s rival Maxine Bernier in the Tory leadership race earlier this year, was his party’s deputy finance critic in the previous Conservative shadow cabinet, which was put together by former interim leader Rona Ambrose.

Scheer, elected leader in May, was in Kelowna Tuesday to speak with supporters as part of a country-wide summer tour, with Albas in attendance as well

In a news release announcing the new appointments Wednesday morning, Scheer said he and his MPs will head back to Ottawa in the fall with a clear message for Canadians— they are ready to form the next government.

In a break from tradition, Scheer has dubbed the members of his shadow cabinet “shadow ministers” rather than critics.

“What Canadians will see are principled, hardworking and dedicated Conservative leaders,” he said.

“Our shadow ministers bring a wealth of experience from every walk of life, and ours is the only party that understands the challenges Canadian families face every day under (Liberal) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He said the Conservative shadow ministers will be on the “front lines,” bringing forward the positive Conservative solutions “to get Canada back on track.”

In addition to Albas, the new shadow cabinet also includes Bernier, who finished a close second to Scheer, as shadow minister for innovation, science and economic development and other leadership candidates, Erin O’Toole as shadow minister for foreign affairs and Lisa Raitt as deputy leader.

Here is the new Conservative shadow cabinet:

Ziad Aboultaif (formerly national revenue critic) becomes shadow minister for international development.

Dan Albas (formerly deputy finance critic) becomes shadow minister for small business.

Dean Allison (formerly international development critic) becomes shadow minister for international trade.

John Barlow (formerly inter-provincial trade critic) becomes associate shadow minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Maxime Bernier becomes shadow minister for innovation, science, and economic development.

Luc Berthold (formerly deputy transport and rail safety critic) becomes shadow minister for agriculture and agri-Food.

James Bezan remains shadow minister for national defence.

Steven Blaney becomes shadow minister for veterans affairs.

Kelly Block remains shadow minister for transport.

Michael Chong becomes shadow minister for infrastructure, communities, and urban affairs.

Tony Clement (formerly public safety and emergency preparedness critic) becomes shadow minister for public services and procurement.

Gérard Deltell (formerly finance critic) becomes shadow minister for treasury board.

Todd Doherty remains shadow minister for fisheries, oceans, and Canadian Coast Guard, adding the Asia-Pacific gateway.

Ed Fast remains shadow minister for environment and climate change.

Marilyn Gladu (formerly science critic) becomes shadow minister for health.

Rachael Harder (formerly youth and persons with disabilities critic, and deputy health critic) becomes shadow minister for status of women.

Matt Jeneroux (formerly Western economic diversification critic) becomes shadow minister for science.

Pat Kelly (formerly deputy treasury board critic) becomes shadow minister for national revenue.

Peter Kent (formerly foreign affairs critic) becomes shadow minister for ethics.

Cathy McLeod (formerly indigenous affairs critic) becomes shadow minister for Crown-indigenous and northern affairs, indigenous services and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

Rob Moore remains shadow minister for Atlantic issues and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Rob Nicholson remains shadow minister for justice.

Alexander Nuttall (formerly economic development for Southern Ontario critic, and Deputy critic for innovation, science and economic development and sharing Economy) becomes shadow minister for youth, sport, and persons with disabilities.

Erin O’Toole becomes shadow minister for foreign affairs.

Pierre Paul-Hus (formerly associate National Defence critic) becomes shadow minister for public safety and emergency preparedness.

Pierre Poilievre (formerly work and opportunity and National Capital Commission critic) becomes shadow minister for finance and National Capital Commission.

Alain Rayes (formerly associate critic for infrastructure, communities, and urban affairs) becomes shadow minister for intergovernmental affairs.

Scott Reid remains shadow minister for democratic institutions.

Michelle Rempel remains shadow minister for immigration, refugees, and citizenship.

Bob Saroya (formerly deputy critic for immigration, refugees, and citizenship) becomes associate shadow minister for immigration, refugees and citizenship.

Shannon Stubbs (formerly deputy critic for natural resources) becomes shadow minister for natural resources.

Peter Van Loan remains shadow minister for Canadian heritage and national historic sites.

Karen Vecchio remains shadow minister for families, children and social development.

Dianne Watts (formerly infrastructure, communities, and urban affairs critic) becomes shadow minister for employment, workforce development and labour.

Alice Wong (formerly small business critic) becomes shadow minister for seniors.

In addition, Lisa Raitt was named deputy leader, Alain Rayes Quebec political lieutenant, Candice Bergen House leader, Chris Warkentin deputy House leader, Mark Strahl chief Opposition whip, John Brassard deputy Opposition whip and Diane Finley caucus-party liaison.