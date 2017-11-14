Alternator Centre’s Not-so-Silent auction

Some of the Okanagan’s top artists are throwing their support behind the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art’s annual Not-so-Silent Auction, and that means a great opportunity for local art collectors to pick up some exclusive works.

“Winter is one of the busiest times for the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art which culminates in our second annual Holly Daze Party on Friday, Dec. 1,” said Alternator director Lorna McParland. “As well as being a great night out, it is also the official closing to our Not-so-Silent Auction, and a last chance to place bids on some exclusive artworks. If previous years are anything to go by, it can be a great opportunity to pick up works by top local artists at unbelievably low prices.”

This year’s auction includes works by emerging artists such as Lucas Glenn, Kelsie Balehowsky, Sage Sidley, Connor Charlesworth and more, alongside more established artists like Briar Craig, Gary Pearson, Stephen Foster and Fern Helfand. Of particular note is the work by Mary Smith McCulloch, a prominent printmaker with an international following, who was also one of the Alternator’s founding members almost 30 years ago.

The gallery, an artist run centre operating since 1989, has a primary focus on showing experimental works by emerging artists. This often means exhibiting the work of recent graduates just starting off in their careers and giving them their first big break. “We’re increasingly aware how much our artists have achieved in their careers since first working with the Alternator—numerous past Alternator exhibitors have gone on to high profile shows such as the Venice Biennale, or had their work purchased by the National Gallery. The Alternator gives local arts enthusiasts a chance to see the work of these emerging artists early on in their careers.”

While you may not quite be able to secure works by past Venice Biennale exhibitors, who knows how far some of these artists may go in their careers. Bidding opens at 6 p.m. Nov. 17, and all bids placed in the first week of the auction will be entered into a draw to win an original Patrick Lundeen artwork.

The auction closes at the Alternator Annual Holly Daze Party, an unconventional interpretation of a festive gathering hosted by local drag personality Sasha Claws. While the party itself will be a night to remember (thanks to the card and decoration making station, laser light show, door prizes, and kitschy holiday dance party) it will also be the last chance to submit bids to the silent auction that closes at 10 p.m.

You can view and bid on silent action items in person at the Alternator starting at 6 p.m on Friday, Nov. 17. Regular entrance to the gallery is free.

Tickets for the Holly Daze Party are $15 and include one free drink from Kettle River Brewing Co and are available at the door or online through Eventbrite.

Last year’s Holly Daze Party was a sell out event so get your tickets early by visiting the gallery or through www.alternatorcentre.com.