The Alternator’s Gallery Assistant Megan Bowers holds Not-so-Silent Auction artwork donated by printmaker Mary Smith McCulloch.—contributed

Alternator Centre’s Not-so-Silent auction

Auction closes with centre’s annual Holly Daze Party Dec. 1

Some of the Okanagan’s top artists are throwing their support behind the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art’s annual Not-so-Silent Auction, and that means a great opportunity for local art collectors to pick up some exclusive works.

“Winter is one of the busiest times for the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art which culminates in our second annual Holly Daze Party on Friday, Dec. 1,” said Alternator director Lorna McParland. “As well as being a great night out, it is also the official closing to our Not-so-Silent Auction, and a last chance to place bids on some exclusive artworks. If previous years are anything to go by, it can be a great opportunity to pick up works by top local artists at unbelievably low prices.”

This year’s auction includes works by emerging artists such as Lucas Glenn, Kelsie Balehowsky, Sage Sidley, Connor Charlesworth and more, alongside more established artists like Briar Craig, Gary Pearson, Stephen Foster and Fern Helfand. Of particular note is the work by Mary Smith McCulloch, a prominent printmaker with an international following, who was also one of the Alternator’s founding members almost 30 years ago.

The gallery, an artist run centre operating since 1989, has a primary focus on showing experimental works by emerging artists. This often means exhibiting the work of recent graduates just starting off in their careers and giving them their first big break. “We’re increasingly aware how much our artists have achieved in their careers since first working with the Alternator—numerous past Alternator exhibitors have gone on to high profile shows such as the Venice Biennale, or had their work purchased by the National Gallery. The Alternator gives local arts enthusiasts a chance to see the work of these emerging artists early on in their careers.”

While you may not quite be able to secure works by past Venice Biennale exhibitors, who knows how far some of these artists may go in their careers. Bidding opens at 6 p.m. Nov. 17, and all bids placed in the first week of the auction will be entered into a draw to win an original Patrick Lundeen artwork.

The auction closes at the Alternator Annual Holly Daze Party, an unconventional interpretation of a festive gathering hosted by local drag personality Sasha Claws. While the party itself will be a night to remember (thanks to the card and decoration making station, laser light show, door prizes, and kitschy holiday dance party) it will also be the last chance to submit bids to the silent auction that closes at 10 p.m.

You can view and bid on silent action items in person at the Alternator starting at 6 p.m on Friday, Nov. 17. Regular entrance to the gallery is free.

Tickets for the Holly Daze Party are $15 and include one free drink from Kettle River Brewing Co and are available at the door or online through Eventbrite.

Last year’s Holly Daze Party was a sell out event so get your tickets early by visiting the gallery or through www.alternatorcentre.com.

Previous story
UPDATE: SUV crashes into deer in West Kelowna
Next story
SUV drives into Peachland home

Just Posted

SUV drives into Peachland home

Residents were shaken after a SUV lost control and drove into a Peachland home

Kelowna newspaper carrier permanently damaged by crash, court hears

Driver who struck Kelowna newspaper carrier to be sentenced this week

Kelowna man critical after Remembrance Day crash

A single vehicle rollover early Saturday saw a Kelowna man thrown from vehicle

Summerland wineries to offer tastings, entertainment

Bottleneck Drive members to participate in seventh annual Light Up the Vines

UPDATE: Snow to batter Coquihalla summit

The Coquihalla Snowshed Protocol is set to go into effect again as 20-30 cm is expected

UPDATE: SUV crashes into deer in West Kelowna

An SUV was towed away from it crashed into a deer along Highway 97

Community Leader Awards: Betty Cleland

We continue to honour those that give back to the community time and again

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to receive $1.5M

The funding will support the creation of a standardized system for first responders across Canada

Protection service officer at Cowichan Hospital gets award for handling man with knife

Charles Kraeling honoured for his heroic actions at the health facility during an incident in July.

VIDEO: Shoppers Drug Mart on the hunt for a medical marijuana brand manager

Medical pot can only be distributed by mail, currently

Alternator Centre’s Not-so-Silent auction

Auction closes with centre’s annual Holly Daze Party Dec. 1

Canadian man tells story of survival after battle with enraged, injured bison

Todd Pilgrim was participating in his first-ever bison hunt

U.S. lumber dispute drives B.C.’s latest trade effort in Asia

Largest forest industry group ever arrives in Shanghai

Heat sweep Griffins in Edmonton

UBC Okanagan men and women each take two Canada West matches from MacEwan

Most Read