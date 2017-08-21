Alzheimer drug study looking for volunteers

Individuals living with memory impairments or early Alzheimer’s disease are being invited to participate in an ongoing investigational medication research study in Kelowna.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in the city, is currently conducting a study to determine the effectiveness of an investigational medication for memory impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.

“Memory impairment and Alzheimer’s disease are devastating conditions with very few viable treatment options,” said Dr. Paul Latimer, psychiatrist and principal investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials. “With an aging population and numbers on the rise, it is very important to continue searching for safe and effective treatments.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and affects almost 39 million people worldwide. It is a progressive condition with no cure. Typically, it begins by affecting an individual’s short-term memory. It worsens over time and eventually leads to death. Most often, Alzheimer’s affects people over the age of 65, but some develop early onset Alzheimer’s much earlier in life.

Eligible volunteers for this study will be men and women between the ages of 50-85 with memory impairments or early Alzheimer’s disease.

More than 750 patients will participate in this clinical study.

Effects of the study medication will be measured initially over two years with the possibility of an open label extension study. Participation will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

Okanagan Clinical Trials has been conducting clinical trials since 1992. It can be reached at 250-862-8141.