Alzheimer’s Learning Day coming to Kelowna

By 2038, an estimated 1.13 million Canadians will suffer from dementia, up from approximately 500,000 who currently have some form of it.

As the number of individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia grows, so too will the need for communities to adapt and become more accessible to those living with dementia-related diseases.

This September, as part of World Alzheimer’s Month, the Home Instead Senior Care® network is on a mission to educate Canadians about Alzheimer’s by encouraging individuals to pledge to learn more about the disease and how to respectfully and compassionately interact with those who live with it.

On Alzheimer’s LearningSM Day, Sept. 26, the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Kelowna and Penticton will provide free training to help members of the community – from local family caregivers to business owners – better respond to the needs of individuals living with dementia. The following free educational events are being offered:

• Alzheimer’s Learning Day Public Webinar

Date: Sept. 26, 2017

Time: 11 am – 12pm

Sign up at AlzLearnDay

Details: You’ve likely had a few “I don’t know how to deal with this!” moments over the course of your family caregiving journey. Improve your caregiving know-how in 60 minutes by learning about practical tips, best practices and resources from the experts.

• Family Caregiver Alzheimer’s Workshop

Date: Sept. 26, 2017

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Location: Home Instead Senior Care, Unit 202 – 1449 St. Paul Street, Kelowna

Sign Up: 250-860-4113 (Kelowna) or 250-492-4110 (Penticton)

Details: Create a better care experience for your loved one by understanding ways to manage the challenges of living with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. Learn practical techniques and ways to provide the safest care for both your loved one, and yourself.

“With our increasing aging population, it’s likely that every Canadian will be touched by Alzheimer’s at some point, whether it’s through a family member, neighbour, friend or customer,” says Don Henke, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Peachland, Summerland and Okanagan Falls. “It’s critical that we learn how to interact effectively and considerately with those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in order to create an environment that is as supportive as possible.”

Home Instead’s Alzheimer’s Learning Day hopes to help improve the quality of life for those living with the disease and their caregivers. Among Canadians aged 45 or older in private households, an estimated 109,500 had a diagnosis of dementia, and among those with dementia, 85 per cent relied, at least in part, on family, friends or neighbours for assistance[2].

“Caring for someone with dementia is more than a full-time job, and family caregivers cannot do it alone,” explains Dr. Janet Fast, a University of Alberta professor who specializes in health policy, the economics of aging and family care. “It takes a community to support those with the disease and their families. Dementia-friendly communities create a culture in which more people understand the disease and are armed with the knowledge and resources needed to help those living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.”

For more information about Home Instead Senior Care’s Alzheimer’s Learning Day and tips for respectfully interacting with someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, please visit www.AlzLearn.ca or call 250-860-4113 Kelowna or 250-492-4110 Penticton.