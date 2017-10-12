An anniversary Palestinians wish wasn’t happening

A talk at Okanagan College in Kelowna will look into the long running dispute

Okanagan College is presenting a free public presentation tonight looking into the struggle for equality in Palestine and Israel.

It is 100 years since Israel was promised a homeland by Britain in the Balfour Declaration, 75 years since the partition of historical Palestine into Israel and the Palestinian territory and 50 years since the beginning of the occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

With the rising number of settlements, the ongoing confiscation of Palestinian land and the increasing arrest and detention of children, a resolution doesn’t look very promising.

The Okanagan College Faculty Association’s Human Rights and International Solidarity Committee is hosting a free public presentation by Debbie Hubbard and Dean Reidt tonight.

Hubbard and Reidt served as human rights observers in East Jerusalem and Bethlehem in 2014 and 2105.

Their presentation is called In Children and Land: The Struggle for Justice and Equality in Palestine and Israel, where they will discuss the deteriorating situation and their solidarity work with Canadians, Palestinians and Israelis working for equal rights for all citizens of Israel and Palestine.

The talk takes place at 7 p.m. in room H115 at the Kelowna Campus of Okanagan College. Light refreshments will be served.

