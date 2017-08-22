An army of volunteers ready to help the community

An army of hundreds of volunteers is being assembled for an afternoon assault of giving back to the community, and they’re looking for groups to help out.

Interior Savings is looking for volunteer opportunities for all 500 of its employees across the region, with a crew of nearly 200 people ready in Kelowna and a further 12 volunteering in Lake Country for it’s annual volunteer event, Oct. 19.

And they need worthy community groups to help out.

It’s the Interior Savings annual Day of Difference, a day where volunteers celebrate those who are making a difference in their community.

Interior Savings’ credit union and insurance branches will close early and all employees will fan out across 14 communities, from Osoyoos to Clearwater, to assist organizations who are helping build healthy and vibrant communities.

Last year, the Kelowna crew helped 12 local projects: Cleaning, baking and helping where needed for organizations like the Central Okanagan Hospice, Hands In Service, YMCA, CMHA and Habitat for Humanity.

In Lake Country the team cleaned up at Old Friends Canada Horse Rescue Society.

“It is such an honour to volunteer as a team to support those who do so much for others,” said Bonnie Flint, local branch manager. “Whether it’s easing the burden on existing volunteers or getting one of those long over-due maintenance projects off the list, we’re here to help.”

In previous years, other work has been done at the Boys and Girls Club, the Kangaroo Creek Farm and the Lake Country Food Bank.

“As a locally-based cooperative, our success is tied to the success of our communities,” said Kathy Conway, Interior Savings CEO. “Day of Difference is our way of saying thanks to the non-profits and volunteers who give their time and their hearts to help build brighter futures, right here at home.”

Interior Savings is looking for organizations in need of volunteers from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19. They’re willing to do most-anything: Yard work, painting, cleaning, envelope-stuffing, meal prep, or general chores.

Interested organizations are asked to email kpollard@interiorsavings.com by Sept. 8, and include details on what the project is and how many volunteers are needed. Though Interior Savings may not be able to accommodate all the requests received, all organizations will be informed by September 22.

Interior Savings operates in 14 communities with 21 branches, 16 insurance offices, a member service centre, and two commercial service centres. It has 70,000 members.