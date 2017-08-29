Another Highway 33 closure

Highway 33 has been closed in both directions.

DriveBC listed the route up to Big White as closed just before noon on Tuesday, noting an update would be available at 2 p.m.

The closure is between Schram Road and Cardinal Creek Road, reads the DriveBC announcement, adding that the evacuation order is still in place for some properties along the stretch.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire is 460-hectares in size with 20 per cent containment.

Approximately 380 residents from 160 properties remain out of their homes. When it is safe, adjustments will be made to the Evacuation Order.

About 120 residents from 52 properties were allowed to return home earlier today.

With the partial rescind of the Evacuation Order late this morning and yesterday, approximately 720 residents are on Evacuation Alert and should be prepared to leave their homes again on short notice, if fire conditions change.