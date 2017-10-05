Another section of Kelowna’s Ethel Street to close temporarily

Ethel Street, between Leon and Harvey Avenues, will close until the end of the month for road work

The stretch of Ethel Street, between Leon and Harvey Avenues, will be closed for road work until the end of the month, starting Oct. 10.—Google Maps

The City of Kelowna say beginning Tuesday, Oct. 10, Ethel Street will be closed between Leon Avenue and Harvey Avenue to complete the installation of a new traffic signal, as well as the installation of curb, gutter and catch basins, and completion of cycle track letdowns from temporary to permanent.

The majority of the work will be completed after 7 p.m. to mitigate traffic impacts on Harvey Avenue.

Motorists are instructed to follow the indicated detour route and use caution while traveling around construction zones.

They are also asked to obey signs and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses.

Depending on weather, these road improvements are expected to be complete by the end of the month.