Another smoky Okanagan day

AQHI levels are higher in the south and central Okanagan today

Smoke from wildfires across B.C. has blanketed the Okanagan yet again.

This morning the Central and South Okanagan’s Air Quality Health Index rating was four, which means it’s a moderate health risk to infants, the elderly and people with health complications. It’s recommended those populations reschedule strenuous activities.

Over in the North Okanagan and in Kamloops conditions are better, with air quality being deemed a low risk.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior and Northern Health Authorities has included the Okanagan in a smoky skies warning issued earlier this week.

They recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activities. If anyone is experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways, they should call a health care provider.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk. Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties.

Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

Visit airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.