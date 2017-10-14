UPDATE: Penthouse fire at the Madison

Emergency crews locate and extinguish a fire that started on the roof-top of Kelowna building

UPDATE: 1:16 p.m.

Residents are being allowed back into the Madison Apartment on Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna after a fire on an outdoor patio of the penthouse suite.

Fire crews were called the building just after 12:30 this afternoon.

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon captain Kelly Stephens said there were reports of smoke coming from the roof of the 14-storey building.

“The first arriving crews, once they climbed the stairs they found there was two fireplaces that have been turned on and the covers that were covering those had started on fire. It was quickly extinguished by the crews and no extension needed into the building,” said Stephens.

The alarms in the building went off and residents were in the process of evacuating when the fire was extinguished.

Stephens called the fire minor and said there was minimal damage to the area, saying it appeared to have started in an outdoor patio type of area on the roof of the building.

ORIGINAL:

The Madison Apartment building on Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna has been evacuated and fire crews have entered the building.

Crews were called to the scene this afternoon.

Ellis Street is blocked off to traffic as crews deal with the situation.

The Capital News has a reporter on scene awaiting comment from fire officials.