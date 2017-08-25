Arrests made over trafficking illicit substances

An undercover operation led to the individuals in the Kelowna drug trade

More than 30 individuals were arrested and now accused of trafficking illicit substances in the Central Okanagan.

An undercover drug project identified the individuals.

The Kelowna RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit partnered with undercover operators from neighbouring policing jurisdictions to carry out the project which targeted those involved in the Kelowna drug trade.

Undercover operators posed as buyers and made a total of 64 buys.

“RCMP have since identified 33 suspects, many of whom are considered chronic or prolific offenders, who allegedly sold our undercover police officers illegal drugs which investigators believe to include heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna regional RCMP. “Samples of the suspected illicit substances from each of the purchases made have been sent to the lab for proper testing to determine their exact composition.”

“These alleged drug traffickers are putting the lives of others in our community at risk,” he said. “We are going to keep working to deter this type of illegal activity. We will have made over 30 arrests in this one operation – that should help drive home the point that it’s just not worth it.”