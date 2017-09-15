Art sought for sale at Kelowna airport

Program aimed giving travellers who pass through YLW a chance to take home a piece of local art.

The annual call to Thompson Okanagan artists to have the win an opportunity to have their work displayed for sale at Kelowna International Airport in 2018 is set to go Oct. 1 and run to Nov. 15.

Artists living in the Thompson Okanagan area, from Kamloops to Osoyoos, are welcome to submit their work for the Art Kiosk in the YLW departures lounge. The kiosk, branded “Spirit of the Okanagan,” is managed by Suk’ʷtəmsqilxʷ West Kelowna Arts Council (SWAC).

Artists are juried by their peers annually on artwork that focuses on Okanagan themes. The cost to submit is $30, which includes membership in SWAC for 2018.

The philosophy of the SWAC is to be inclusive of both indigenous and non-indigenous artists.

Skyway Gourmet Ventures Inc. processes the sale of artwork, with the artist paying a commission of 25 per cent to Skyway and five per cent to SWAC. The goal is to offer travellers the chance to buy mementos that capture their experiences visiting the Valley. All artwork must be original and Okanagan themed.

“I’m so proud to be part of the hard-working, supportive artists of SWAC, and curators of the kiosk,” said Michelle McCullough, chairwoman of SWAC. “It’s exciting to witness the successful evolution of the kiosk, and watch our artists flourish. We are drawing on our love of the Okanagan and sharing it with the world.”

As curator of the YLW kiosk, Irene Scott said she sees this as an opportunity to buy local art for the memories, a place to enjoy beauty, or even just a quiet place to relax out of the traveling crowd.

“We’re very happy to support this program as it creates a unique sense of place for our passengers,” said John Devitt, YLW’s manager of business development and community relations. “We want the nearly 2,500 travellers every day to continue experiencing the Okanagan throughout the airport.”

SWAC says YLW plays a vital part in the economic development and prosperity of the Okanagan Valley, and the door is now open for artists to be included.

To apply, or for more information on this program, visit: http://www.swac-arts.com/airport.html