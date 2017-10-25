Attack dogs to be euthanized

A photo (not the actual dogs) of the breed of dog that was involved in the attack on Sunday in Kelowna. - Image: Contributed

Two dogs that attacked and killed a therapy Shih Tzushitzu on the Mission Greenway in Kelowna on Sunday will be euthanized.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says the owner of the two dogs voluntarily surrendered them to be put down.

“The two Mastif-Presa Canario dogs involved in the Sunday afternoon attack in Mission Creek Regional Park has voluntarily surrendered the dogs to the regional district and they will be humanely euthanized,” said regional district spokesman Bruce Smith.

When animal control arrived on the scene after the attack, they found the two dogs tied and unattended and “they had previously gotten loose and attacked the small dog,” said Smith.

Lisa McCartney went to the popular outdoor destination for a Sunday stroll with her dad, son Jayden and their Shih Tzu cross Cazzie when the unthinkable happened.

“We were just about to go down the path and we saw a guy standing there with a big ball and chain and two (dogs),” she said.

“As we were walking, they started barking and then they just grabbed Cazzie and ran off,” she said.

