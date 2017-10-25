Attack dogs to be euthanized

Two dogs (not pictured) that attacked a killed a small dog in Kelowna will be put down

A photo (not the actual dogs) of the breed of dog that was involved in the attack on Sunday in Kelowna. - Image: Contributed

Two dogs that attacked and killed a therapy Shih Tzushitzu on the Mission Greenway in Kelowna on Sunday will be euthanized.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says the owner of the two dogs voluntarily surrendered them to be put down.

“The two Mastif-Presa Canario dogs involved in the Sunday afternoon attack in Mission Creek Regional Park has voluntarily surrendered the dogs to the regional district and they will be humanely euthanized,” said regional district spokesman Bruce Smith.

When animal control arrived on the scene after the attack, they found the two dogs tied and unattended and “they had previously gotten loose and attacked the small dog,” said Smith.

Lisa McCartney went to the popular outdoor destination for a Sunday stroll with her dad, son Jayden and their Shih Tzu cross Cazzie when the unthinkable happened.

“We were just about to go down the path and we saw a guy standing there with a big ball and chain and two (dogs that looked like pitbulls),” she said.

“We were just about to go down the path and we saw a guy standing there with a big ball and chain and two (dogs),” she said.

“As we were walking, they started barking and then they just grabbed Cazzie and ran off,” she said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Updated: Stump fire on WFN land
Next story
South Okanagan may get national park

Just Posted

Attack dogs to be euthanized

Two dogs (not pictured) that attacked a killed a small dog in Kelowna will be put down

Updated: Stump fire on WFN land

A stump was found with smoke billowing out of it on Westbank First Nation land Wednesday

West Kelowna lightens up

Hard-to-read welcome signs get lighter colour paint job

Annual Kelowna poppy campaign needs volunteers

Royal Canadian Legion puts out call for more volunteers with just days to go to start of campaign

Pedestrian stuck at Baron and Banks

One person is in the care of ambulance officials after being struck by a motor vehicle

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

South Okanagan may get national park

Parks Canada will be making an announcement in the Oliver area on Friday

What to do with your used pumpkins

Central Okanagan regional waste reduction office has some suggestions

Sleeping a little easier in West Kelowna

Snore MD opened a clinic in May

Tradition carved into Little Shuswap canoes

A once-noble cottonwood tree continues life in the form of two canoes.… Continue reading

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

UPDATE: RCMP speak at Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

Confusion surrounds controversial victim surcharge fees

Intended to fine criminals and give proceeds to victim services, critics say it can fuel crime

Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Burgeoning performer, Robert Stratford has racked up impressive credits, both on and off-screen, in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye.

Most Read