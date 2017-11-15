Award-winning coffee at Big White

Clocktower Coffee Co.’s coffee supplier, Oughtred Roasting Works, winner of 2018 Roaster of the Year

Clocktower Coffee pouring an Oughtred Roasting Works espresso shot

When you grab a cup of joe at Big White’s Clocktower Coffee Co., you can rest assured the beans that made that coffee are top notch.

Clocktower Coffee Co. (CTC)’s exclusive coffee supplier, Oughtred Roasting Works, was named Roast Magazine’s 2018 Roaster of the Year.

Similar to Big White Ski Resort, Oughtred has been family owned and operated for decades celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2018. In searching for a roaster to partner with for the newly revamped CTC, Oughtred was a natural choice in its shared values as a family business and its focus on coffee quality and environmental stewardship.

“It’s no surprise to me that Oughtred is being recognized for their total commitment to quality,” said Trevor Hanna, vice president of hospitality at Big White Ski Resort. “I went looking for a partner that would help extend the entire coffee experience at Clocktower and found a great one with Oughtred. These guys are the real deal.”

Oughtred produces an exclusive roast for the CTC using one of its highly efficient Loring S35 Kestrel machines, which were brought in last year. Roasting over 900,000 pounds of coffee throughout 2017, more than 85 per cent was sourced directly and equitably from farms and mills Oughtred partners with at origin.

The award highlights the business practice as a whole from sourcing the beans to working with clients to ensure the best customer experience.

“What ends up in your cup is the result of many decisions and actions in the journey from our contract farmers to the consumer. We try to control all the variables along the way to ensure that we are always able provide consistency through sustainability and innovation,” said John Oughtred, chief operating officer at Oughtred Roasting Works.

Latte art at Clocktower Coffee Co.

