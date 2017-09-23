Award wins for economic development

In a whirlwind month, the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Economic Development Commission (COEDC) was recognized with four national and international awards recognizing excellence in economic development for its work in raising the profile of the region on the national and international stage. Three COEDC projects were singled out as the best of the best.

The Okanagan Young Professionals (OYP) Collective, a program of the COEDC dedicated to attracting and retaining young professionals in the region, created the “How Does the Okanagan Compare” infographic in 2017.

“Young professionals in the Okanagan enjoy career opportunities, short commutes, access to great skiing, a booming local food, wine and craft beer scene and many other perks, but it is the combination of all these things rather than any one factor that makes the Okanagan so great. We wanted to create a snapshot that shows why the Okanagan excels as a whole package” Drew Vincent, OYP Collective Officer.

The infographic was recognized as a top print brochure at the national and international level, winning awards from Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC) and the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).