Teachers will begin teaching the new curriculum for B.C. students in Grades 10 to 12 starting in September 2019. Photo credit: Contributed

B.C. Grade 11-12 school curriculum change delayed

Curriculum transition to post-secondary needs more work

Teachers, school districts and post-secondary institutions will have one more year to prepare for the implementation of the new Grade 11-12 curriculum.

The B.C. Ministry of Education says the additional year of transition is in response to feedback from educators in the K-12 sector, along with post-secondary partners, who need to ensure alignment of the new 10-12 curriculum with their admission processes and requirements.

“Success in the graduation years is very important for a student’s smooth transition to post-secondary opportunities,” said Education Minister Rob Fleming.

“That’s why we are giving our partners in the sector this extra year to ensure the new curriculum will serve our students, providing them with the best possible chance for future success.”

Students will also benefit from educators having more time to develop classroom supports such as instructional samples and assessment resources, and incorporate the curriculum’s core competencies and Aboriginal content into their classrooms.

“BCCPAC appreciates that all educators want to be fully prepared to facilitate a smooth transition to the new curriculum,” said Jen Mezei, president, B.C. Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils.

“The extra year will also give students and parents more time to understand the changes, and how they will affect post-secondary admission requirements.”

The Grade 11-12 curriculum will now be mandated for use in all B.C. classrooms starting September 2019. The Grade 10 curriculum will be implemented as planned in September 2018, building on the successful implementation of the new K-9 curriculum, meaning all current Grade 9 students will continue their learning with the new curriculum throughout their graduation years.

The first provincial-literacy graduation assessment will be moved to align with the new Grade 11 and 12 curriculum implementation, with the first assessment scheduled for January 2020. As previously planned, the provincial-numeracy graduation assessment will be taken for the first time in January 2018 as part of a staged roll-out, with another session in June 2018.

