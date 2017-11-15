B.C. highways to be hit with snow

If you’re traveling today, check the weather because snow is on its way at points across B.C.

Environment Canada has forecast an approaching cold front that will move into the B.C. interior today.

“Snow is expected to begin this morning across Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and intensify by this afternoon,”reads the snow warning.

“Periods of snow will persist through tonight as the front stalls over the area. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 25 cm are expected by Thursday morning.”

Further north conditions are expected to be similar as an approaching Pacfic front will track across the interior today. While the arctic front lies just south of Prince George significant snow is forecast north of the arctic front for the BC Peace, Williston, Prince George and Fort St James where 10 to 15 cm are expected today. The snow will taper to flurries this evening in the wake of the front.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

B.C. highways to be hit with snow

