B.C. teen’s suicide points to gaps in youth mental health supports: rep

The province’s Representative for Children and Youth says that gaps in mental health services for youth could have contributed to a 17-year-old B.C. teen’s suicide.

The report — Missing Pieces: Joshua’s Story — details the life of a Lower Mainland teenager named Joshua, whose full identity was withheld for privacy reasons. Joshua, described by teachers as bright but shy, jumped off a crane to his death on BC Children’s Hospital grounds in July of 2015, following a long battle with mental health issues from as young as two years old.

The report says the tragic death sheds light on a problem that’s been well-identified for more than a decade: the need for acute and emergency mental health services for youth, as well as ‘step down’ facilities and ongoing support for families as youth transfers out of hospital care and into long-term programs.

“If the province commits to developing a true integrated service strategy, children such as Joshua, who clearly needed more help than he received in the three years prior to his hospital admission, may no longer fall through the cracks,” the report said.

While Joshua’s single mom and distant father struggled to support Joshua and his sibling, Joshua’s life was seemingly plagued with poverty and a lack of mental health support, leading to self-harm, violent rages and multiple suicide attempts.

Each time mental health officers and social workers saw improvements in Joshua’s coping mechanisms and a strengthening of his family support system, the services would end only for Joshua’s behavioural issues to relapse.

“I think people cared, but I don’t know if there was enough of a safety net to catch the kids like this … he’s not the only one that’s sitting at home locked inside a room,” Joshua’s mom said in the report.

Joshua’s symptoms displayed early

Joshua began showing concerning behaviours at a young age while growing up in the Cariboo region, such as hitting himself and banging his head against a wall when he was upset, according to interviews conducted for the report.

His mom, who struggled with depression, economic challenges, social isolation and a fractured relationship with her ex-husband, made several attempts at contacting the Ministry of Child and Family Development to request financial aid and Child and Youth Mental Health offices for help addressing Joshua’s behaviour, only to be turned away.

In 2002, when Joshua was four, his mom moved him and his sibling to the Lower Mainland to pursue further education and a better-paying, more stable career. The move was a rocky one for the trio, who lived out of a car for the first month before finding home to live in.

Although his dad and new girlfriend moved to the Lower Mainland a year later, they were unable to stay and had to move back to the Cariboo – a decision both parents believe had a significant impact on Joshua.

Through his elementary school years, the report details a number of instances where MCFD, school officials and the Child and Adolescent Program struggled to coordinate efforts when dealing with “major outbursts” that would end in Joshua being set home.

At the age of seven, Joshua was diagnosed with oppositional defiant disorder, an adjustment disorder, and a possible underlying dysthymic clinical depression.

While his mom was not comfortable with placing Joshua on medications for his anxiety and aggression, he was placed in the school’s Social Responsibility Support Program intended to offer support for Joshua’s behavioural difficulties.

During this time, mental health professionals described Joshua as emotional, socially awkward and reserved, with a “kind heart,” but his severe aggression continued.

Report findings suggest he was eight when he first publicly expressed suicidal urges, telling school staff that ““I want to die … nobody cares, nothing can be done.”

In the following five years, as Joshua entered high school, his attendance became spotty and he would lock himself into his room, refusing to attend school for months on end.

Self-harm begins

Joshua’s high school, partnered with MCFD, struggled to convince him to return to school, eventually placing the then 15-year-old at an alternative school in a therapeutic day program.

Despite that, Joshua continued to isolate himself in his room, playing video games and using his computer, the report says.

In 2014, an online relationship with a woman from Texas was the first trigger for Joshua to vocalize a suicide attempt, according to interviewed friends.

In November of that year, Joshua was apprehended under the Mental Health Act after telling friends of his planned suicide.

Joshua was discharged later the same day, and was referred to further to the Child and Youth Mental Health offices for support. Weeks later, Joshua turned down the services.

In February, Joshua was apprehended and hospitalized again after walking more than 15 kilometres to a park with a rope and razor blades.

Now 16, he was admitted to the hospital’s secure adult psychiatric unit, as the facility lacked a secure child and youth psychiatric unit, the report said. Joshua had ongoing suicidal ideation and was considered by doctors to be at a high risk for another attempt. He was diagnosed with major depressive disorder and then again discharged from the hospital a month later.

A week later, the report said that Joshua had attempted suicide a third time by taking a potentially lethal dose of prescription pills along with drinking two bottles of schnapps in the middle of a forest.

This attempt resulted in hypothermia and wounds from self-harm and Joshua had to be flown out of his isolated forest location by helicopter.

Now at the BC Children’s Hospital, Joshua had a large medical team, MCFD professionals, his mother and a intensive youth outreach clinician meeting weekly to collaborate and plan for his ongoing care and eventual discharge from the hospital. He was treated via electroconvulsive therapy treatment.

It became clear to professionals his mom would not be capable of taking care of Joshua upon his release and for four months, health care officials struggled to create a solid plan for Joshua’s release.

On July 31, 2015, Joshua was given a doctor-recommended pass to go for unsupervised walks on hospital grounds. Within half an hour, the teen had disappeared and climbed into a construction site on hospital grounds and jumped off a crane. Reported as missing by hospital staff within hours of his disappearance, his body was not found until five days later.

Watchdog turns to new mental health ministry for change

Joshua’s story is a compelling and tragic one that reinforces the need for action now, children and youth watchdog Bernard Richard said in the report.

Although a majority of the time Joshua spent during his final stay in hospital was for treatment, his release was delayed due to a lack of ‘step down’ facilities, meant to transition youth to independence, the report suggests. The delay could have contributed to his decline in well-being by July 2015.

In turn, the watchdog has recommended the ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, led by Judy Darcy create a comprehensive plan to implement a full continuum of mental health services for children and youth in B.C., and provide the resources needed for such a system. The plan is recommended to be complete within a year, and implemented within two.

Missing Pieces: Joshua's Story by Ashley Wadhwani on Scribd