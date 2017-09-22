B.C. to look into possible money laundering at casinos

Province will introduce an independent expert to review the issues.

British Columbia’s attorney general has announced a review of the province’s anti-money laundering policies after reading a report about a casino taking in $13.5 million that police said could be proceeds of crime.

The July 2016 report was commission by the former Liberal government, and David Eby says it should have been made public when it was completed.

Eby says he’ll announce the appointment of an independent expert to review if there are unaddressed issues of money laundering in Lower Mainland casinos.

The report says the majority of the cash is being presented by people commonly referred to as “high roller Asian VIP clients.”

It says the River Rock Casino in Richmond was known to have accepted single cash buy-ins in excess of $500,000.

A B.C. Lottery Corp. document says almost all recommendations in the report have been addressed though it’s awaiting more direction from the gaming policy enforcement branch on dealing with and refusing large, unsourced cash deposits.