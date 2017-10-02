B.C. woman receives frantic phone call from daughter in Las Vegas

Lower Mainland woman and her husband are both safe after fleeing shooting

“It sure is a phone call you never want,” says Agassiz woman Cathy Kite.

Last night Kite received a call from her daughter Melissa Trellert and husband Kris, who were across the street from the Mandalay bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas when shots broke out.

“She was terrified,” recalls Kite. “They were looking everywhere, they couldn’t see where the shots were coming from.”

Kite says her daughter painted a picture of absolute chaos and panic, describing heavily-armed police officers running past them and the sound of shots ringing out from an indecipherable location.

The Mission couple had rented a condo off of the Las Vegas Strip, and only a couple blocks away from where the shooting occured.

“They got into their condo and locked the door [and] she called me right away.”

The couple had travelled to Las Vegas with a number of other couples from Mission, and according to Kite, weren’t able to confirm everyone’s safety until this morning.

“They’ll never go back again,” says Kite. “With that many buildings and that many people, they weren’t able to focus on where the shots are coming [from.]”

“They just had to run.”

Gunman Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds of others last night in what is now being called one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. So far there is no evidence linking Paddock to any international terrorist organizations.