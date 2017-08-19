Bathtubs race on Okanagan Lake

It was a smoky Saturday as boaters raced bathtubs on Okanagan Lake during the third annual Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race in Summerland.

The race was a fundraiser for the Penticton Regional Hospital tower project. Proceeds from the event went to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

In the Class A event, Mike Abougoush of Summerland was the winner.

Abougoush had participated last year, but his boat sank and he was unable to complete the race.

“It was just nice to finish the race,” he said. “I had a boat that worked this year.”

He noted that the lake was rough, adding to the challenge of the event.

Mike Stohler, a real estate agent with Remax Orchard Country in Summerland, finished third this year. In 2015 and 2016, he was the first-place finisher in his category.

While Stohler raced in the same bathtub boat as in the last two years, he did not use the same boat motor.

In 2015, before the inagural race, Stohler and fellow real estate agent Patrick Murphy purchased a used boat from a Nanaimo competitor. While that boat brought them victories, they later discovered it had been modified and did not fit the stock category.

As a result, Stohler relinquished his last two wins.

Stohler and Murphy discovered the modifications less than a week before the race and had to scramble to find a legal boat motor for Saturday’s race.

“Integrity is so important to us in our business,” Murphy said.

They were able to replace the motor, but the difference affected them on the water. “It feels a little slower and a little quieter,” Stohler said before the race on Saturday.

In the B category, the winner was Ken Hardardt of Naramata.

Hardardt had finished third in last year’s competition.

He said the slower finish last year was because he started the race 10 minutes late and missed the first marker that year.

“This year, I started on time,” he said.

Hardardt’s boat was sponsored by Summerland Waterfront Resort.

The bathtub race is hosted by the Summerland Yacht Club.