BC Cancer Foundation canvassing for donations

Canvassers will invite the community to take part in the Foundation’s monthly giving program

BC Cancer Foundation door-to-door canvassers are in your community.

Canvassers will introduce local residents to the BC Cancer Foundation, the largest funder of cancer research in the province, and our monthly donor program.

Monthly donations support the life-saving research taking place at the BC Cancer Agency—helping improve cancer care for those in the community.

For security and safety purposes, canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation purple vests.

Please note that BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite you to take part in the Foundation’s monthly giving program only and will not accept cash or one-time gifts at the door. Once you have signed up for monthly gifts, you will receive an email confirmation immediately.

If you have any questions relating to our door-to-door program, partner in discovery monthly giving program, or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, do not hesitate to call Colleen Malli at 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.