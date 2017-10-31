(Twitter/@bellamy_nick)

BC Ferries’ passenger goes overboard, found five hours later

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

Approximately five hours after going overboard, a BC Ferries’ passenger was found cold and clinging to a life ring in the Salish Sea.

Two BC Ferries’ vessels were delayed Monday night and took part in the rescue operation between Vancouver and Nanaimo, after a female passenger on the Queen of Cowichan allegedly jumped into the ocean.

The incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. with the Queen of Oak Bay and the Queen of Cowichan assisting with the search, in addition to the Canadian Coast Guard and the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Captian Stu Irvine of the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says the woman was found by an auxiliary boat and transported by hovercraft to Sea Island. Officials believe a life ring thrown by one of the search vessels drifted to the person, who was able to hang on until rescuers found her.

BC Ferries’ says the person who went overboard had been a passenger on the Queen of Cowichan, travelling from the Horseshoe Bay terminal to Departure Bay.

A passenger on the Queen of Oak Bay says crew and passengers assisted in the search for around one hour before carrying on with their journey.

More to come…

 

(Twitter/@octoberswolf)

Previous story
Kelowna hitting ‘nuisance’ properties with new fine
Next story
Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Just Posted

Yard waste collection winding down in Central Okanagan

The season collection will come to an end Nov 30 and restart next March

Kelowna ready to play the name (selling) game

New sponsorship program aims to raise $800,000 in new revenue for city over next five years

Kelowna hitting ‘nuisance’ properties with new fine

The Nuisance Abatement Fee will cost property owners $250 per call after three calls in a year

RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

Kelowna council wants a piece of future provincial pot shop revenues

The city says it should be compensated for its costs of dealing with marijuana legalization

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Merritt Visitor Centre to close

A new modern vistor centre will be built between Merritt and Kelowna on Highway 97C

Rookie stopper delivers for Rockets

James Porter has backstopped the Kelowna Rockets to a three-game WHL winning streak

B.C. paramedic honoured for instructor excellence

Chilliwack’s Bill Bailey has dedicated his life to improving trauma care for patients and providers

Ballet Kelowna to offer Remembrance Day performance

Ballet Kelowna is marking their milestone 15th anniversary season

BC Ferries’ passenger goes overboard, found five hours later

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Most Read