The fourth leadership debate for the B.C. Liberals will take place in Kelowna on Saturday, Dec.2.

This forum is free of charge and open to the public.

Party members and the public are invited to submit themes and questions in advance of the debate.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m., hosted at the Coast Capri Hotel, 1171 Harvey Ave.

The debate will also be streamed on Facebook Live.