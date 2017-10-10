BC Liberal leadership candidates hit the road, head to Kelowna

The race is on, and they’re headed to the valley

BC Liberals with leadership goals are headed to Kelowna.

First up is Dianne Watts, a former Surrey mayor who will be in Kelowna today for a youth meet and greet in Kelowna from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Starbucks at UBCO. She’ll be out meeting locals and talking about her platform again at 6:30 p.m., only this time at The Curious Café.

Michael Lee, the MLA for Vancouver-Langford, will also be in the Okanagan today. He’ll be holding a wine and appetizer event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. RSVP ’s are requested.

In Kelowna tomorrow, Oct. 10, is Andrew Wilkinson, a Vancouver-Quilchena MLA who will be making stops in Vernon and Kelowna to meet with with local media and residents. A full schedule of stops will be made available later in the day.

Mike de Jong will also be in Kelowna Wednesday, joining Ben Stewart for a “coffee and a visit” with the public at 8 a.m.. They invite residents to go and share their thoughts on building a new vision for B.C.

Kamloops -South Thompson MLA Todd Stone is also embarking on his tour of the Interior this week, though no Okanagan dates have been announced yet.

Most Read