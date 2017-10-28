Credit: Google Maps

BC Tree Fruits Cooperative selects board of directors

Peachland - The cooperative has selected directors for the upcoming season

The BC Tree Fruits Cooperative has selected its board of directors for the new season.

The membership met for its annual general meeting Oct. 25 in Peachland. The AGM is an opportunity for the membership, 219 voting members who attended this year, to review the previous season and elect the board of directors for the upcoming season, according to BC Tree Fruits. The primary role of the board of directors is to provide direction for the cooperative.

Four positions were available this year – two in the North region and two in the South. The grower members voted for two new faces and two incumbents to complete the board. They will join the current six: Steve Day, Sam DiMaria and Amarjit Lalli from the North and Steve Brown, Harbhajan Sidhu and Mohinder Dhaliwal from the South, according to BC Tree Fruits.

In the North, the members voted for Mike Mitchell and Nirmal Dhaliwal while in the South both Talwinder Bassi and Joginder Khosa were re-elected.

The board will meet soon where a new president and vice presidents (one from each region) will be appointed.

Previous story
Best of Kelowna Recap: Best athlete Bruce Cook

Just Posted

Best of Kelowna Recap: Best athlete Bruce Cook

In the first of a series of Best of Kelowna features, we present Bruce Cook’s unreal story

BC Tree Fruits Cooperative selects board of directors

Peachland - The cooperative has selected directors for the upcoming season

Accident causes West Kelowna residents to lose power

At 3 a.m. this morning, a vehicle crash resulted in a power outage

High tech tour talks Kelowna, innovation, disruption

Kelowna forum looks to enhance corporate product/service growth

West Kelowna acting on squalid farm worker conditions

Move to set new rules follows incident at a Scharf Road home in August

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

Families of emergency responders need to be prepared too

Kelowna - A pilot program is being launched for responder’s families

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

Rockets trip up Ams in OT

Carsen Twarynski scores twice, including the winner in overtime Friday against Tri-City

Letter: Foster families make a difference

In Central Okanagan (from Peachland to Lake Country to Kelowna), more than 95 families foster kids

Letter: Vehicle obsession, not the bridge, is problem

Kelowna letter writer says we are driving ourselves to an unsustainable future in vehicles

Water quality advisory in Peachland

With work underway to clear water intakes due to spring floods, Peachland water quality affected

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Most Read