Be prepared for garbage and recycling delays

Kelowna - With the winter months upon us, the regional district is asking residents to prepare

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is reminding residents that there may be delays during the winter months.

During times of sudden or excessive snow dumps, there could be some delays for curbside garbage and recycling collection in the Central Okanagan, according to the district.

Residents receiving curbside pickup are reminded if your pickup is missed on your collection day, leave your carts out until collection occurs, and please be patient, safety comes first.

The regional waste reduction office said slippery unplowed roads may not be safe for large collection vehicles. The first priority is to clear roads to make them safe, and make collection possible. Residents whose garbage or recycling has not been picked up should continue to leave it out for collection and the waste haulers will pick it up as soon as possible, according to the district.

In winter months, it may be necessary to alter the regular placement of your carts to ensure the collection vehicle can reach them. Find or clear an unobstructed site to put your carts out for collection.

· Put carts as close as possible to the street, without obstructing the street, sidewalk or bike lane. (Often placing your carts on either side of your driveway allows for greater ease for the collection trucks and for you.)

· Keep carts off the travelled portion of the roadway so as not to interfere with snow plows- do not place carts in a location where the snow plow will hit them.

· Please have your carts out for collection by 7 a.m. (avoid placing your carts out the night before collection and bring them away from the road as soon as possible, to avoid interfering with snow plows often working late) Clear your cart of snow and ice to ensure the lid opens when cart is tipped.

· The cart should be no closer than three feet from any obstacle, parked car, or other cart – an arm’s length spacing is required between each cart.

· Do not place carts behind or on top of snow banks.

