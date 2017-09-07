Be their lifeline, stand up for mental health

A special benefit gala is being held this weekend in Kelowna to support mental health

In honour of World Suicide Prevention Day, the Manteo Resort will host a one-of-a-kind benefit to create awareness and save lives this weekend.

On Saturday, Sep. 9, the third-annual LifeLine Canada Foundation Benefit For Life 2017 gala is being held, in support of positive mental health.

The premiere event is being hailed as an extraordinary evening with a Manteo luxurious sit-down dinner, decadent desserts, complimentary cocktails, wandering entertainment, live artistic talents, live entertainment, guest speakers, silent auction and much more.

Industry and community leaders will once again come together to show support and to benefit positive mental health and suicide prevention.

The LifeLine Canada app delivers unparalleled access to support for Canadians and people worldwide in need, whether they be people struggling with depression or survivors of tragedy.

The Benefit For Life offers a unique opportunity to show support for positive mental health and suicide prevention.

“The community has been struggling with many more suicides this year,” explained Liane Weber, CEO of the LifeLine Canada Foundation.

Speakers include Weber herself, Dr. Darrell Wolfe is set to speak on the alignment of health and mental wellness, Dr. Kim Dawson will be speaking on therapy dogs including assisted therapy and Dr. Kathy Keating will be speaking on workplace mental wellness.

“Sage, a Companion Paws dog will be joining us at the event as well.”

You can get involved right now by participating in the LifeLine Canada Foundation’s Companion Paws auction.

Funds raised through this auction will support TLC’s Companion Paws program, dedicated to supporting people in need while providing a second chance for pets by rescuing, training and pairing them with those who would benefit from a companion therapy animal.

You can check out the auction items here, and place your bid while you can.

To buy tickets or to learn more information click here: thelifelinecanada.ca