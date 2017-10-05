Bears spotted in Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Park

City advising park users to be cautious when out and about.

The City of Kelowna is issuing a bear warning to people planning to use Knox Mountain Park in Kelowna.

The city says park users and residents living nearby have reported seeing bears in the area.

It’s not unusual for bear sightings to occur this time of year, according to city hall and there signs are in place to caution residents that bears may be in the area.

People are encouraged to stay alert while enjoying natural parks and respect bears by anticipating and avoiding encounters with them. Travel in groups when possible, make noise and be sure to keep dogs leashed and on the trails.

Bears can be aggressive, especially when defending their food or their cubs. If a bear is spotted, reduce potential conflicts by staying well away from the animal.

If a bear is spotted that seems to be displaying aggression, notify the Conservation Office at 1-877-356-2029.