Beer brewers compete for best cask

Tree Brewing’s four brewers put their best beer forward last night at the Kelowna brewery, going after the title of Best Cask in the fourth annual Cask Throwdown.

After developing four distinctly different brews in secret, each of the four were unveiled last night and the winner was crowned with judging by a crowd of beer lovers.

“The vote, as always was pretty close,” said Tree Brewing’s Matt Mills.

After the crowd vote it was Blake Lawrie’s Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA that used local peaches that stood out as the best cask. Lawrie’s name is now added to the Throwdown Cask Trophy and he will brew a 1,000 litre batch at Tree’s Beer Institute on Water St.

Brewers in the contest were Lawrie, Justin White, Byron Jacome and Andrew Durrant.

The casks were developed over months and brewed in secret with the brewer s not knowing what the other members are brewing. The brewers all tapped their casks and went over tasting notes, their inspirations, and explained why their cask was the best.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.