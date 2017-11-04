Beer brewers compete for best cask

Tree Brewing annual event in Kelowna sees a local fruit help a brewer to victory

Tree Brewing’s four brewers put their best beer forward last night at the Kelowna brewery, going after the title of Best Cask in the fourth annual Cask Throwdown.

After developing four distinctly different brews in secret, each of the four were unveiled last night and the winner was crowned with judging by a crowd of beer lovers.

“The vote, as always was pretty close,” said Tree Brewing’s Matt Mills.

After the crowd vote it was Blake Lawrie’s Peaches and Cream Milkshake IPA that used local peaches that stood out as the best cask. Lawrie’s name is now added to the Throwdown Cask Trophy and he will brew a 1,000 litre batch at Tree’s Beer Institute on Water St.

Brewers in the contest were Lawrie, Justin White, Byron Jacome and Andrew Durrant.

The casks were developed over months and brewed in secret with the brewer s not knowing what the other members are brewing. The brewers all tapped their casks and went over tasting notes, their inspirations, and explained why their cask was the best.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Two to four years in jail expected for sex assaults on stepdaughters
Next story
Can Apple live up to the hype for the iPhone X?

Just Posted

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

Smoking pot, cuddling dogs at UBCO

Forum discusses ongoing mental health care research efforts

Diabetes fundraiser raises big money

Kelowna event will make a big different in the lives of people living with diabetes

Beer brewers compete for best cask

Tree Brewing annual event in Kelowna sees a local fruit help a brewer to victory

Extreme weather shelter approved for Kelowna

With homeless shelters operating at full capacity in Kelowna, an emergency weather shelter will open

What’s happening

What’s happening in your community this weekend

Team B.C. undefeated at U18 women’s hockey nationals

Okanagan players contributing to team’s success against the country’s best hockey players

Two to four years in jail expected for sex assaults on stepdaughters

Penticton girl said she booby trapped her room with a Nerf gun because of his frequent assaults

Rockets drop Royals to open weekend set

Kelowna beats Victoria to avenge 8-3 loss in first meeting last month

Letter: Please stop Site C Dam

Kelowna letter writer questions why we aren’t protecting the environment

Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas

VIDEO and story: Hammock deer has celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock “Hammy” the deer has T-shirts and a Facebook following

Can Apple live up to the hype for the iPhone X?

One of the main sources of Apple’s growth is coming from its services, experts say

Johnny Reid returning to Kelowna

The Scotish-Canadian singer will play Prospera Place with guests Glass Tiger March 6

Most Read