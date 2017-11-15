Natalie Stewart tries out her beer pong skills during the third annual Great Okanagan Beer Festival, Saturday, May 13 at Waterfront Park.—Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

Beer festival coming back to Kelowna

Great Okanagan Beer Festival will go May 10-12 in Waterfront Park

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival is on tap for a reappearance in Kelowna.

Plans for the festival next spring are underway, an event that brings craft beer enthusiasts and festival lovers together on the shore of Okanagan Lake.

The upcoming festival will be the the fourth celebrating the love of beer here and festival organizers say they are excited to expand on a successful and well-attended event that kicked off the summer this past May.

The 2018 Great Okanagan Beer Festival will take place from Thursday, May 10 through Saturday, May 12 at Waterfront Park. The Main Event attracts more than 3,000 festival-goers to the park on the Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Back by popular demand will be live music, food trucks, interactive games and exhibitor booths, plus at least 60 breweries and 120 craft beers to sample.

“We had such an incredible response from breweries, festival-goers and the Kelowna community at large in 2017,” said Tara Myers, partnerships and events manager. “We’re so thrilled to return for our fourth year and are confident that we’ll bring our best programming yet in 2018.”

To round out the three-day schedule, festival-goers can expect peripheral events at establishments throughout Kelowna, including brewery socials, tap takeovers, live music, special craft beer infused menus and more.

The full festival schedule will be released closer to May but Main Event tickets are on sale now. Two options are available—a general admission ticket or an all-access ticket which offers up extra beer tokens, lunch on site from Grimm’s Fine Foods, express entry, VIP washrooms and special offers from around town. Both types of tickets are available exclusively online at gobf.ca and are at early bird pricing for a limited time.

