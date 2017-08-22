Behind the lens: Kelowna’s homeless

As a way to give a sense of what life is like living on the streets in Kelowna, the Gospel Mission created a short-film to provide an in-depth look into the clients they assist everyday.

In an almost four minute video, shot by local videographer Curtis Allan of Soild Rock Video, the camera follows outreach worker Joanne as she tours owntown Kelowna, checking in with those sleeping on our streets and making sure they’re fed, hydrated and receive the supplies they need.

“Some of them don’t feel they need help when you first meet them, but then they come to their bottom I guess and they are looking for help,” says Joanne in the documentary short.

The outreach worker tries tirelessly to get those on the street to visit the Gospel Mission or at least check in with the workers there. Knowing almost everyone by their first name Joanne explains it breaks her heart everyday to watch these people in poverty live on the street.

Solid Rock Video also created a 30 second commercial about Joanne and her outreach to ask for support and donations for the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

“If we can help them and work together, then I feel that we can put a dent in the homelessness in Kelowna so they can get the help they need,” says Joanne.

