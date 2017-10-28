Best of Kelowna 2017: Nightlife Venue OK Corral

We continue to look back at Kelowna’s favourites in the 2017 Best of Kelowna contest

When you’re looking to let loose and dance the night away, the OK Corral, Kelowna’s only country bar, continues to be a popular night-stop, named a top night-life venue in the 2017 Best of Kelowna contest.

About 18 months ago there was concern The Okanagan’s only country venue would shut down.

And that would have been a blow to legions of partiers who love to spend their night-life dollars in the country bar, known for its mechanical bull and its good times.

But shutting down is no longer an issue with The OK Corral. Manager Andy Bowie says his team and the community have really turned things around.

And for the 2nd year The OK Corral is hoping that a local singer will open up at BC’s Rockin’ Riverfest in Merritt.

The Corral has teamed up with the country music festival with hopes that a finalist will open for Brett Kissel and The Band Perry at Merritt’s Rockin Riverfest this year.

The local country 2-steppin’ hot spot has been hosting the 2nd Annual Road To Riverfest, the second year the talent search has stopped at The Okanagan’s only country venue.

It’s just one way the night-club has revitalized itself and stayed current.

And judging by the popularity of the OK Corral in our voting, the club will continue to be a popular hangout moving forward.

The Best of Kelowna contest is a partnership between the Kelowna Capital News, Kelowna Now and Bell Media. Voting is organized and operated by Kelowna Now.

