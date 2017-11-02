File pic of Highway 33 and Sexsmith in Kelowna. File pic of the intersection of Highway 97 and Sexsmith in Kelowna. - Image: Google

Big mess at Reid’s corner

Busy Kelowna intersection is even busier this afternoon after a rig became separated from its load

A busy Kelowna intersection is quite a bit busier this afternoon as crews are dealing with a liquid spill resulting from an incident with a tractor trailer.

Crews remain on the scene attempting to clean up the spill, which happened between 2 and 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Traffic is busier at the intersection while emergency crews and traffic control look to help the flow of traffic.

