If you are heading from Vernon to Kelowna or Lake Country, traffic will be impacted

An accident on Highway 97 heading into Vernon Friday morning Nov. 3. - Image: Ashley Coolen/Instagram

A tractor trailer unit was jackknifed on Highway 97 heading out of Vernon this morning, impacting an already treacherous commute.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. this morning and the truck was blocking both southbound lanes of the highway.

If you see news, please contact us with your pictures and information to newstips@kelownacapnews.com

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

kparnell@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.