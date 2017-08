A man biking down Glenrosa Road went over the bank Saturday morning

A man was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital after falling down a bank Saturday morning.

The man was biking down Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna before ending up over the bank at the sharp curve above Gates Road.

Emergency crews were on scene around 12:15 p.m. and used a long line and basket to rescue the man.

It is unknown if the man has serious injuries.

