Bikers raise money for children

More than $4,500 was raised at the 32nd Toy Run Sunday in Kelowna

The sounds of motocycles filled the air Sunday near Freddy’s Brew Pub.

The 32nd Kelowna Toy Run raised more than $4,500 with funds going towards toy purchases by The Salvation Army.

More than 200 people were served a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and coffee Sept. 24.

Santa Claus was also seen on his motorcycle driving through Lake Country and around Predator Ridge.

”This is the kick off toy drive event for The Salvation Army Christmas Blessing Campaign,” said KimBurry, Christmas toy depot coordinator. “We so appreciate Brendan Buttler for organizing the ride.This year we received hundreds of toys—Lego, dolls, games, puzzles and even a bicycle. This will enable to ensure families in our community have wonderful Christmas.”

According to communications coordinator Patty Lou Bryant, the nonprofit helped more than 500 families and provided children with more than 1,100 toys.