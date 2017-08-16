Blaze sparks in Naramata

Fire crews were able to quickly contain a brush fire in Naramata

A new brush fire ignited shortly after midnight in Naramata on Wednesday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was first reported at 12:07 a.m. and Naramata Fire Rescue rushed to the scene off Smethurst Road.

Crews were able to make quick work of the blaze, currently reported at 0.4 hectare in size.

Karla Kozakevich, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen chair and director for the area, said she went to the scene this morning and the fire was at the furthest reaches of Smethurst Road and into Crown land. She added the fire was located down a very steep ravine.

Wildfire crews remain on scene this morning putting out hot spots.

The fire is believed to be human caused and remains under investigation.

More details to come.

