Blasting planned for West Kelowna

The blasting, on Wednesday, will be done to extend a road in a subdivision in Lakeview Heights.

Some West Kelowna residents will hear a number of explosions Wednesday, but the city says there’s nothing to worry about.

City hall is advising Lakeview Heights residents that a series of detonations will occur at 3055 Thacker Drive for one week, beginning Wednesday, August 23. The blasting will be conducted weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

T & A Rock Works Inc. has applied for, and received, a blasting permit to accommodate the extension of Wales Road and related underground services for a 14-lot subdivision in the area.

The company says series of twelve warning honks will sound within two minutes of each detonation; and a five-second long all clear sound will go off at the conclusion of each blast.

Questions regarding the blasting should be directed to T & A Rock Works Inc. at 250-765-4811 or tarockworks@shaw.ca, says the city.