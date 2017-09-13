Blind fishing derby this weekend in Kelowna

Whether it’s the smell of fresh air and the wind in your hair or the excitement and rush of a fish tugging on the end of your line, nothing compares to being out on the water.

Everyone deserves the opportunity to experience the joy of being out on the water and for over 17 years, Kelowna Yacht Club members have been hosting visually impaired guests, along with their guides, for a fun-filled day out on Okanagan Lake.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, boats will head out at 9:30 a.m. Some will embark on the adventure with fishing gear and dreaming of “the big catch” that wins the trophy, while others will enjoy a narrated lake tour. After all the excitement, participants will wind down with lunch on the dock, presented by Kelowna Yacht Club.

The Commodore’s Dock at Kelowna Yacht Club, 1370 Water Street. One of our volunteers will open the gate for you.

Agenda for the day:

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Guests, guides and volunteers meet at the Commodore’s dock for coffee, tea & muffins. Boaters are introduced to their guests.

9:30 a.m. Groups board boats and depart for fishing or pleasure cruising

11:45 a.m. Boats begin returning

12:15 p.m. Meet back at the Commodore’s Dock for lunch

12:30 p.m. Enjoy lunch and announcement of the winner of the trophy

Kelowna Yacht Club and its members are proud to be active supporters of our community. All volunteering members are donating their boats, their time and their fuel to provide this unique experience to our fellow citizens who seldom experience the pleasure of boating. For more information about Kelowna Yacht Club and its support for our Okanagan communities, visit www.kelownayachtclub.com.