Blood donations sought in Kelowna

Canadian Blood Services hopes to fill 400 appointments this week at clinics in Kelowna and Winfield. Image: Blood.ca

When the call for help goes out to Canadians, they respond. Canadian Blood Services saw that well-known Canadian value come to life earlier this summer as it worked to rebuild what was then a precarious inventory of blood for Canadian patients. As the Labour Day long weekend approaches, Canadian Blood Services is counting on that generosity and is urging eligible Canadians to book appointments.

Blood donations often decrease during summer months, something that Canadian Blood Services plans for. Canadian Blood Services confirms that 25,000 appointments need to be filled before Labour Day.

Of these open appointments, there are more than 400 appointments to be filled in the Kelowna area. Upcoming clinics include:

· Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Winfield Memorial Hall, 10130 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., Winfield – 44 open appointments to fill

· Kelowna Blood Donor Clinic, 103-1865 Dilworth Drive – 400 open appointments to fill

“We anticipated a drop in blood donations during the summer months as a result of holidays, changes in routines, travel and family activities. The Labour Day long weekend is particularly challenging as families spend time wrapping up the summer before transitioning into the back to school period,” says Mark Donnison, vice president, donor relations. “Earlier this summer, we asked Canadians to take some precious time out of their summers for patients in need of blood. And they responded.

“To continue to meet patients’ needs, we urge new and returning donors to book an appointment starting now and through Labour Day.”

Those with appointments are encouraged to keep their appointment and, if possible, bring a friend or family member to donate with them.

To book an appointment today, locate a clinic, check your eligibility and more, download the GiveBlood app available for iOS on the App Store or for Android on Google Play or visit blood.ca.