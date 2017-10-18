Boil water advisory for residents along Highway 33

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice for residents served by the Falcon Ridge Water System in the Central Okanagan East Electoral Area.

This affects approximately 55 properties connected to the community water system off Highway 33. Roadside sign notices are in place advising residents of the boil notice.

“As a result of construction on the new water intake for the system, there is much higher than normal turbidity affecting the water source,” Communications Officer Bruce Smith said, in a press release.

“After consulting with Interior Health (IH) we recommend that Falcon Ridge water customers follow IH guidelines especially for those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, children and those wishing additional precautions. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.”

This precautionary Boil Water Notice will continue until further notice.

For more detail and information visit the Regional District water system webpage or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.