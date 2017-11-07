BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.
Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.
More to come.
Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer
A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.
Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.
More to come.
Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.
Five of the six marijuana dispensaries are defying orders to close and face $1000/day fines
A new picture has been released by the RCMP of a robbery at the M&M store in Kelowna
Cold weather hits the valley with a thud
Lake Country - A petition to save Gable Beach North public access will be brought before council
Ballet Kelowna to give special Remembrance Day program Nov. 10 and 11
Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash
Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer
West Kelowna - Car seats were donated to the WFN as part of a child safety initiative
Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.
Peachland, Kelowna developed product PACE app will help children diagnosed with concussion
St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis
UBCO men split with Thompson Rivers, will host high-powered Alberta Friday
Colin Basran says desire to help more traffic flow will not help deal with climate change
Peachland, Kelowna developed product PACE app will help children diagnosed with concussion
Frustration navigating health care system spawns business idea
Michael Boyer was arrested following incident at Tournament Inn in Valleyview
Ballet Kelowna to give special Remembrance Day program Nov. 10 and 11
Climate change, traffic and the connections between the two had people talking.
Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest