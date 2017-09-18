Bridging cultures with comedy

As an aboriginal comedian, Howie Miller has taken it upon himself to let everyone know Indigenous people have a great sense of humour.
“I’m a pretty easy going comedian who thinks that everyone should laugh and I try to find the humour in everything,” Miller said.
Miller will be bringing his comedy show to Lake Country on Friday as the opening performer for the Creekside Theatre 2017-18 season.
Miller’s show, called Train Wreck Comedy, is about trying to make comedy accessible to all, he says.
“I’m not just a ‘native comedian.’ I’m a comedian who happens to be native,” he said.
Still, in a historic nod to his own culture, he does poke fun at the Canada 150 celebrations.
“Some people have been here longer. I do poke fun at myself for being mistaken for every other race besides being native.”
Miller hails from Edmonton, born to Cree Nation parents, fostered at six months of age and ultimately adopted by his German foster parents.
After working at several odd jobs, Miller thought playing off his native descent could open up a unique opportunity for him as a comedian.
Over the last decade Miller has become a fixture at many major Canadian comedy festivals including the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival.
In 2010, Miller joined the Pow Wow Comedy jam and since then has received an entertainer of the year award from the National Indian Gaming Association and comedic performance of the year honours at the National Indigenous Awards in New Mexico in 2012.
